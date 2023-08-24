CASHMERE - A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a BNSF Railroad train on Thursday. Chelan County Sheriff's investigators say the fatality occurred just before noon. The female victim's identity isn't known at this time, but deputies do know that she was not a child and was "fully grown." The pedestrian's circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation. Deputies are asking the public use Goodwin Bridge to access Cashmere. Train crossings in town are blocked. Mission and Woodring is closed as of 1:30 p.m.
Female pedestrian struck and killed by train in Cashmere
