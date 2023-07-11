QUINCY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the use of federal funds to assist with firefighting costs for the Baird Springs Fire, which has been ravaging parts of Grant County. This marks the third Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declared in 2023 to combat wildfires in the state.
FEMA Region 10 Administrator Willie G. Nunn granted the state's request for a federal FMAG on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 1:25 a.m. PT. Nunn assessed that the Baird Springs Fire posed a significant threat, capable of causing severe devastation and meeting the criteria for a major disaster. The authorization of these funds will aid in managing, mitigating, and controlling the designated fires.
At the time of the state's plea for assistance, the Baird Springs Fire posed a direct risk to residential areas in and around Trinidad and Crescent Bar. Moreover, critical infrastructure belonging to Grant County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration, Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines, nearby campgrounds, a large boat launch, a golf course, as well as agriculture and tourism businesses, were all under threat. The fire's potential impact on these vital assets further necessitated the federal intervention.
FMAGs are funded through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are designed to aid in firefighting efforts that could potentially result in major disasters. Eligible expenses covered by these grants include field camps, equipment use, repair, and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, as well as tools, materials, and supplies. Under the approved grant, FEMA will provide 75 percent of the state's eligible firefighting costs, excluding assistance for individual homeowners or businesses and any other infrastructure damage incurred due to the fire.
In conjunction with the firefighting funds authorized under the FMAG, an additional $1,225,032 will be made available to Washington through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post Fire. These funds aim to support the state in mitigating the impact of future wildfires and related hazards, such as post-fire floods or erosion. Various eligible wildfire project types, including defensible space measures, ignition-resistant construction, and hazardous fuels reduction, will be prioritized under the HMGP. This program is authorized by the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 and extends support to eligible states, territories, and federally recognized tribes affected by fire incidents within designated areas.
As of now, the Baird Springs Fire has consumed approximately 2,400 acres of land. According to Tony Liebelt, the incident commander for the fire, there has been some containment progress, indicating that firefighting efforts are gradually gaining control over the blaze. However, the situation remains dynamic, and emergency response teams continue to work tirelessly to further contain and extinguish the fire.
The authorization of federal funds by FEMA brings much-needed relief to Washington state as it battles the Baird Springs Fire. The allocation of resources will not only bolster firefighting efforts but also assist in post-fire mitigation measures, ultimately safeguarding communities and minimizing the potential impact of future wildfires.