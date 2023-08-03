SPOKANE - In a wide-ranging investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, Spokane's Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. has been found to owe over $350,000 in back wages and damages to 602 employees, in addition to incurring penalties totaling $72,862 for willful violations of pay and employment practices.
The department's Wage and Hour Division revealed that the company, which operates stores as Rosauers Supermarkets, Super1Foods, and Huckleberry’s Natural Market, failed to pay employees for meal breaks lasting less than 20 minutes as required. Moreover, the investigation found discrepancies in the company's calculation of overtime wages, specifically with evening premium pay, hazard pay, and non-discretionary bonuses.
"In addition to denying hundreds of employees pay for short meal breaks, Rosauers Supermarkets jeopardized the safety of children by employing them to illegally operate dangerous machines," said Wage and Hour Division District Director Carrie Aguilar.
The division's investigation spanned 23 stores in Washington, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon, with wage violations discovered in 16 stores across these states. Notably, investigators also found child labor violations at the company's Ridgefield, Washington store. The employer violated federal child labor regulations by having five minors, aged 16 and 17, operate a powered scrap paper baler and paper box compactor.
Aguilar added that the U.S. Department of Labor is committed to enforcing laws to protect worker rights and prevent the employment of young workers in hazardous jobs. "The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the employment of young workers in certain jobs and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law," she said.
The Department of Labor has recovered $175,363 in unpaid overtime wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. Included in the assessed penalties was a fine of $17,820 for repeated child labor violations. Notably, the company had been cited for similar child labor infractions at 10 stores back in 1993.
The department's YouthRules! initiative aims to promote positive and safe work experiences for teens by providing information about young worker protections to youth, parents, employers, and educators. The Wage and Hour Division has also published Seven Child Labor Best Practices for Employers to aid in compliance with the law.
Employers and workers with questions can call the Wage and Hour Division confidentially, with assistance available in over 200 languages via the agency's toll-free helpline. The department also offers a free Timesheet App to track hours and pay, now available in Spanish for iOS and Android devices.