On Monday, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced funding for a local project that would remove fish passage barriers like small dams and culverts that will open migration routes and allow more salmon to return to spawning grounds. Press release issued by Cantwell's office states that $744,804 will be allocated to Chelan County for the restoration of Eagle Creek near Leavenworth.
The Eagle Creek Fish Passage Restoration Project is set to enhance fish habitats by replacing five culverts between River Mile (RM) 0.4 and RM 0.6. This initiative will rejuvenate 750 meters of vital habitats for ESA-listed species, stretching to the upstream barrier at RM 0.9.
This project forms part of a 27-year-long watershed-scale endeavor aimed at restoring 20 miles of crucial habitats for steelhead, spring Chinook, and coho in the Chumstick Sub-Watershed. The planned culvert replacements are situated on private driveways, with distances from the Eagle Creek Road ranging from 9 to 54 meters.
By improving water flow and stream connectivity, the project aims to bolster the aquatic ecosystem and conserve the vulnerable fish species of Eagle Creek. The continued commitment to these restoration efforts highlights the region's dedication to preserving its aquatic biodiversity.