OLYMPIA — Federal grant funds totaling more than $25 million will be distributed to the Washington state Department of Natural Resources to support 14 wildfire mitigation projects.
The single largest award under the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program in Washington is more than $10 million for the Kittitas County Resilient Landscapes project, which plans to conduct wildfire fuel reduction projects on 3,400 acres near Cle Elum over the next four years.
“This funding is a game-changer for wildfire mitigation and forest restoration for some of our state’s most at-risk landscapes and communities,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “I’m excited to expand our all lands, all hands approach to increase the pace and scale of our work and benefit Washington’s forestland and its residents.”
The federal funding awarded for the 14 state projects will pass through the DNR Community Resilience program to grant recipients. All 14 projects were fully-funded.
DNR will disburse the grants to:
- Kittitas County Resilient Landscapes - Cle Elum
- West Klickitat County Wildfire Defense Project
- Yakama Nantion Hazardous Fuels Reduction
- City of Spokane Hazardous Fuels Reduction
- City of Spokane Fire Department
- Spokane County Fire District 4 Community Wildfire Protection Plan Implementation
- Community Firewise Sky Meadows Ranch Hazardous Fuels Reduction - Cle Elum
- White Salmon Hazardous Fuels Reduction
- DNR Southeast Region
- Stemilt-Squilchuck Forest Resilience Project - Wenatchee
- Clallam County
- Pacific County
- Lincoln County
- Flowery Trail Community Association Hazardous Fuels Mitigation