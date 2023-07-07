In a recent development, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to reconsider a ruling by a three-judge panel that prohibited the city of Grants Pass, Oregon, from criminally punishing homeless individuals who sleep in public places when they have nowhere else to go. The decision not to grant a full court review has sparked strong dissents and statements from 16 other judges within the 9th Circuit, who criticized the original ruling and advocated for its correction or a reconsideration of the matter by the full court.
Many of the dissenting judges argued that the Grants Pass ruling had created a confusing set of rules based on a flawed interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. They expressed concerns that the decision had turned the court's judges into inappropriate "homeless policy czars" and severely limited the options available to West Coast cities dealing with a significant and widespread rise in homelessness.
The original ruling had imposed restrictions on West Coast cities, leaving them with limited recourse to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The dissenting judges asserted that the decision had effectively required cities, particularly those in the Western region such as Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, to tolerate homeless encampments on public sidewalks and spaces.
In response to the denial of a full court review, the two judges who formed the majority opinion on the three-judge panel defended their decision and maintained the validity of their original 2022 opinion. They claimed that the criticism aimed at their ruling had misrepresented its intent and interpretation.
The city of Grants Pass, determined to challenge the ruling, intends to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. Last year, the three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit upheld an injunction from a lower court, directing Grants Pass not to enforce its public camping and park exclusion ordinances against homeless individuals who had no other place to sleep.
The dissenting judges argued that the original Grants Pass ruling wrongly applied the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, and created a situation where federal judges were overstepping their authority by dictating municipal policy. They emphasized that the Eighth Amendment does not grant an unlimited remedy for social and policy issues, including homelessness, and should not displace the decision-making powers of state and local officials.
The diverging opinions among the 9th Circuit active and senior judges reflect a significant division within the court. Several judges expressed their concerns over the far-reaching implications of the Grants Pass ruling and its impact on local governments' ability to regulate homeless encampments without facing legal liability.
Amidst the dissent, the majority judges slightly amended their original ruling to remove a formula that compared the number of homeless individuals in a jurisdiction to the available shelter spaces. The amendment clarified that jurisdictions could enforce limitations on sleeping in certain locations when shelter space was available. The majority judges asserted that their decision did not establish an unrestrained right for involuntarily homeless persons to sleep anywhere they choose and did not require jurisdictions to surrender all public spaces to homeless individuals.
Senior Circuit Judge Susan P. Graber proposed a middle ground, stating that while she agreed with the legal premise that the Eighth Amendment protects against criminalizing the involuntary act of sleeping, she believed the relief granted in the Grants Pass case went too far. She argued that the case should have been reheard by the full court.
The attorney representing the city of Grants Pass expressed disappointment with the denial of a full court review and confirmed their intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court for a review. They criticized the decisions in the Grants Pass case and the previous Martin v. Boise case, stating that they were legally incorrect and exacerbated the issues they aimed to address.
The 9th Circuit's original ruling in the Martin v. Boise case, which prohibited the enforcement of camping and disorderly conduct ordinances against homeless individuals when there is no option of sleeping indoors, has influenced the Grants Pass case. However, the U.S. Supreme Court had previously denied a petition to review the Boise ruling in 2019.