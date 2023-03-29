OMAK — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of an at-risk man reported missing in Omak.
Chance Anthony Carson, 29 was last seen on the morning of Feb. 20 in Omak. He was reported as a missing person on the Colville Reservation on March 15, according to the FBI.
Federal officials say foul play is suspected in Carson’s disappearance after it was reported he was in an altercation with two other people.
The FBI is work with the Colville Tribal Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit to conduct a formal investigation into Carson’s disappearance. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Carson’s location and information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in his disappearance.
Carson is 5-foot-9, weighing 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left hand and right arm. Officials say he was last seen wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.