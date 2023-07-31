WINTHROP - On July 29th, just after 4 PM, Aero Methow Rescue Service responded to an emergency call involving a six-year-old child who had reportedly tumbled over Boulder Falls. Upon arrival, it was revealed that both the child and her father had sustained injuries from a 40-foot fall.
Despite the injuries being non-life-threatening, the father and daughter needed assistance to escape from the narrow canyon at the base of the falls. Due to the challenging terrain, Aero Methow requested the Okanogan County High Angle team for their expert rescue services.
At 5:55 PM, members of the Okanogan County Volunteer Search and Rescue High Angle Team arrived and immediately set to work. Deployed to the bottom of the falls, they assisted Aero Methow personnel in stabilizing the victims and preparing them for extraction.
Further assistance came at around 6 PM when approximately 20 members of the US Forest Service fire fighting team reached the scene. They worked diligently, clearing brush from the trail to ensure the safe transport of the young girl, who due to her injuries, needed to be carried out on a litter.
By 7:04 PM, the difficult operation was complete, and both victims had been safely removed from the base of the falls. They were immediately transported to a local hospital for further treatment and are currently recovering from their ordeal.
Following the incident, local authorities and rescue services have issued a stern warning to the public about the dangers of waterfalls, particularly the slippery conditions at the top. They urge visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of such sites from a safe distance, stressing the potential risk of serious injury when venturing too close.