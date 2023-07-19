Late Tuesday night, a tragic rollover vehicle collision occurred on Twisp River Road near Twisp resulting in the death of a young female passenger and severe spinal neck injuries to the driver and another female passenger.
The accident involved a Toyota Camry carrying four young adults in their 20s, two males, and two females.
According to Okanogan County Undersheriff Dave Yarnell, the vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve, causing it to roll off the road and collide with a tree. Emergency services rushed to the scene after a report was received at 11:30 pm on July 18, 2023.
The driver and one of the female passengers were critically injured and were taken to Aero Methow station for immediate medical attention. Tragically, one of the female passengers succumbed to her injuries at the crash site. One of the passengers we checked and released from the medical station. The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time.
Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the collision.