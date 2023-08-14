MALAGA- We now know the identity of the person who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision near Malaga last Thursday.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris and deputies say 70-year-old Eduardo Santiago was found dead on the Malaga-Alcoa Hwy at around 12:17 a.m. on August 10, 2023.
Harris says Santiago was homeless. The victim died from blunt force trauma in the incident, according to Harris.
Harris says his office is having a difficult time locating relatives and his place of origin.
Anyone with information about Santiago is asked to call the coroner's office at 509-667-6431.