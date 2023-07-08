CHELAN FALLS - A 130+-acre fire, now identified as the 'Farnham Fire,' is currently blackening land near Chelan Falls, leaving authorities and residents on high alert. The blaze was first reported at 7:20 p.m., and firefighters have been battling the blaze since its discovery.
The fire was reportedly caused by a lightning strike.
The fire has primarily affected the ridge line between the top of Chelan Hills Acres and McNeil Canyon, posing a threat to nearby residences. As a precautionary measure, a Level 1 Evacuation notice has been issued for one residence in the immediate vicinity. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will promptly issue further evacuation notices if necessary.
Emergency response teams are actively engaged in battling the fierce flames, with firefighting resources rapidly mobilized to the area. Numerous fire crews, along with aerial support, have been dispatched to combat the blaze and protect the affected communities. However, with no reports of containment at this time, the firefighters face a challenging battle against the relentless fire.
To facilitate emergency operations and maintain the safety of all responders and residents, it is crucial for the public to avoid the affected area and stay clear of emergency vehicles. Staging areas for emergency vehicles have been established near Beebe Park and US 97, where responders are coordinating their efforts.