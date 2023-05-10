LIND - The town of Lind will soon be the center of attention in our region with the annual Lind Combine Demolition Derby less than a month away.
Farm implements will collide on June 10, but the festivities will begin on June 9 with car and pickup truck races at the Lind Lions Club Arena.
The races begin at 6 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, the line up of activities begins with the start of the kids parade in Lind at 10:45 a.m., the Grand Parade at 11 a.m., BBQ at the park at noon, a second installment of the pickup truck races at 2 p.m. with the combine derby and grain truck races commencing at 3 p.m. Live music will follow after the derby.
