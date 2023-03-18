EASTON - A Yakima family has been the focal point for thousands of people in the region after three people died in a head on wreck with a semi on I-90 near the Snoqualmie summit on Thursday.
Three people in the Poole family car, 40-year-old Yakima resident Justin L. Poole his cousin, 27-year-old Yakima resident Michaela L. Buckholt and Justin's 10-year-old daughter Chelsea, were killed in the wreck. Justin's wife, 36-year-old Nikki Poole and their 6-year-old son Maddox were injured and taken to regional hospitals. According to a GoFundMe account, Maddox had to be intubated and received brain surgery on Friday morning.
"Nikki and Maddox have a very long road to recovery. They are both going to need a lot of medical care, rehabilitation and therapy. They've been through everyone's worst nightmare," a closed friend of the family wrote on a GoFundMe page to benefit the Nikki and Maddox.
Poole family friend JoeyLynne Perry spoke highly of the couple:
"They're both some of the kindest, most caring people you could ever meet. They were a perfect family of four...," wrote.
JoeyLynne says she used to be neighbor of the Poole family growing up and went to school with them.
"My heart is broken over this loss & crushed imagining the kind of pain Nikki is enduring right now. Justin was a kind, funny man who deeply loved his family. Chelsea was a beautiful, sweet little girl full of life & they will be missed beyond compare along with Michaela," Perry wrote.
The GoFundMe that's been established for the family has raised over $30,000, but more is apparently needed. To donate to the Poole family's GoFundMe page, click here.