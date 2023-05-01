EAST WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee family is trying to heal from the cuts they sustained while jumping out of a trailer window during a fire in East Wenatchee late Sunday.
Authorities say a trailer in Clements Circle, shortly before 9:30 p.m., caught fire.
Fire officials say a child discovered the trailer was on fire when they opened the door and faced flames with smoke billowing in.
The family wasn't able to use the door to escape so they broke a window and jumped out of it. In total, two adults and two children were living in the fifth-wheel trailer; all escaped with minor cuts from the broken window they escaped out of.
The fire burned a car and a duplex the camper was parked next to.
All six occupants in the duplex got out, but the building sustained smoke damage. Those who live in the duplex are temporarily displaced, but the dwellings will be inhabitable again soon. A car burned in the blaze as well.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.