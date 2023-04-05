MATTAWA - More business development is happening in Mattawa.
On Wednesday, the Port of Mattawa announced Family Dollar's plans to build a store in the city.
Family Dollar submitted a building permit to construct its store just east of the roundabout, next to Mattawa Fitness Club.
According to documentation provided by the Port of Mattawa, it appears that Family Dollar's application has been approved and are now opening to the project to a public comment period via the City of Mattawa through April 13.
The exact timeline as far as when Family Dollar will break ground is unknown. Based in Virginia, Family Dollar sells household cleaners, food, health and beauty aids, toys, apparel, home fashions, and more.
Most items are sold at a dollar or less.