MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake residents say Joe Albert Bejarano was a man you could "count on" in terms of being that person who would lighten your day if you managed to drive through the intersection of Stratford and Valley roads.
Nameless to many until recently, the Moses Lake man died on March 31, leaving many to wonder what happened to the city's most notable street performer.
Bejarano could be spotted dancing at all four corners of the intersection throughout the day; many took notice of his skills as a dancer.
Why he danced remains unknown other than that it was a passion of his, according to his family. One person who knew him says he danced because "his mother died and dancing made him happy."
Bejarano was somewhat of a drifter, according to family, he moved to Moses Lake so he could be closer some of his relatives who live in Deer Park, north of Spokane. Bejarano and his family are originally from Selma, California. According to his niece, Angelica, Bejarano spent his earlier days as an agricultural worker and had labored alongside his father at his farm in Kingsbury, California. She says Bejarano also spent much of his working days as a landscaper when he lived at his apartment in Arizona.
In addition to doing odd jobs, his niece says her uncle would often travel to various locations to break dance. In addition to dancing, she says Joe loved to draw.
Anjelica says Joe was loved and that she thought of him as more of a "brother" than an uncle.
Now that Joe is gone, a large memorial dedicated to him is now erected in a grass patch at the intersection where he often performed. It was reportedly created and installed by a frequent Circle K customer was traveled through the intersection often.
On Monday, the Grant County Coroner's office confirmed Bejarano's death and the cause. Authorities confirmed that he died from an overdose of fentanyl and alcohol; his death was ruled as 'accidental.'
Surviving only on disability, Bejarano was found in the camper trailer he was living in on a piece of property. He was allowed to live there by residents who wanted to help him. The coroner's office says some family members are still disputing the circumstances surrounding his death.
Bejarano leaves behind three sons, according to his niece. He was 57.