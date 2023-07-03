OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office took to social media on Monday to make it known that a press release using the agency's logos and sheriff's name is intentionally causing confusion about fireworks in the county.
Okanogan County Emergency Management's Maurice Goodall says the press release was circulating online and eventually made it across his computer on Monday.
In total, two memos posing as the Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management had been published unbeknownst to either agency.
Sheriff's officials say it isn't known as to who exactly was responsible for the fraudulent press releases, but an investigation into matter has commenced.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, all fireworks are banned in unincorporated areas of the county. As for the cities, the sheriff's office released the following: