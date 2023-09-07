MOSES LAKE – Fire officials say a local woman is shaken up, but ok after her involvement in a rollover crash in Moses Lake on Thursday.
Firefighters say the wreck happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Broadway Avenue near the Harvest Foods grocery store.
Authorities say the causing driver failed to yield at an intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by an adult female.
The collision caused the vehicle that was struck to roll on to its side. Authorities say the woman was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
It’s assumed that the causing driver was cited, but that has yet to be confirmed.