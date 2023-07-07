Kittitas County is facing a significant threat as dry conditions persist, increasing the risks of wildland fires. In an effort to prioritize public safety, local authorities have announced the implementation of a burn ban, effective at midnight on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The burn ban will encompass specific areas of lower Kittitas County, stretching from Elk Heights to the Columbia River. This includes the jurisdictions of Kittitas County Fire District #1 (Thorp/Elk Heights), Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (surrounding Ellensburg/Kittitas area), and Kittitas County Fire District #4 (Vantage).
The primary aim of the burn ban is to prohibit all forms of open burning. Open burning, also known as pile or debris burning, involves igniting and subsequently burning any combustible materials such as garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, branches, litter, paper, vegetative matter, or other debris in outdoor spaces. This restriction is crucial in preventing accidental fires that can quickly spread out of control and endanger lives and property.
However, it is important to note that the use of propane, gas stoves, or charcoal briquette grills/smokers is not prohibited under this burn ban. Residents can continue to enjoy outdoor cooking activities, provided they exercise caution and follow proper safety measures. Campfires are also permitted in fire rings within designated and improved campgrounds. Individuals are urged to be extremely vigilant when disposing of burnt charcoal and ensure that campfires are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.
For any inquiries regarding Department of Natural Resources land, residents can contact the DNR at 509-925-8510. For questions pertaining to Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife lands, please call 360-902-2515. Concerning U.S. Forest Service lands, individuals can reach out to the respective authorities at 509-852-1100.
The Fire Marshal's Office will actively monitor prevailing conditions and make necessary adjustments to the burn ban as deemed fit. It is essential for residents and visitors to stay informed and adhere to the guidelines set forth by local authorities to mitigate the risk of wildfires.