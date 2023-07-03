CLE ELUM – An explosion reportedly sent shock waves through a portion of downtown Cle Elum late Sunday.
Firefighters say the call came in at about 11:23 p.m. when someone had reported an explosion that occurred behind the Coal Mountain Caboose restaurant in the 100 block of 1st Street.
Firefighters arrived to find the restaurant and the Urban Interiors furniture store on fire. Authorities say the fires gutted both buildings and caused smoke damage at neighboring businesses.
Katie Batton with the Cle Elum Volunteer Fire Department says the explosion occurred in a gas line. The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation.
No one was hurt.