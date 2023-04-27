MAZAMA - The Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) is putting the public on alert about the potential for avalanches in the Cascade mountains. NWAC's avalanche warning spans through 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Here is NWAC's memo to the public:
"The first significant and extended warm-up of the Spring will lead to dangerous avalanche conditions. Mountain temperatures will stay well above freezing and freezing levels will soar to 12,000-14,000' over the next several days. This warm-up will follow several weeks of below normal temperatures and snowy weather. At mid and especially higher elevations, the snowpack has not transitioned to a more typical and uniform spring snowpack. The likelihood of wet snow avalanches and cornice fall will be elevated over this period. The warm-up will also lead to rapid snow melt at lower elevations, challenging travel conditions, and other non-avalanche hazards."
NWAC says the warning could last through Sunday, depending on weather patterns.
Experts say any slide that would occur during the warning period would be very large and destructive.