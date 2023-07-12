FILE - U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown poses outside the U.S. Courthouse on Oct. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Brown, a former contestant on the reality show "Survivor," and U.S. attorney for Western Washington has officially launched his campaign to run for state attorney general. On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Brown announced he is running to replace Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May, one day after Gov. Jay Inslee said he wouldn't seek a fourth term. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)