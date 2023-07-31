WENATCHEE - A former Seattle middle school teacher was arrested Saturday morning on serious charges that have sent ripples of concern through the community. Darren D. Hunter, 52, has been taken into custody on charges of Rape 1st degree and Assault 2nd degree, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
Hunter, who had recently moved to Chelan from Kent, was apprehended by detectives at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 30. Until recently, Hunter worked as a middle school teacher in Seattle, a position he lost after pleading guilty to Assault 4th Degree with Sexual Motivation. Since his relocation, Hunter is not currently employed by any school district.
While the case is still under investigation, details about the alleged crimes remain limited. However, authorities from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office have reason to believe that Hunter may have committed additional unreported crimes in the area.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has established a dedicated Tip Line for this case. Anyone with information is urged to call (509) 667-6845. Callers may remain anonymous if they wish.
Hunter's arrest has sparked renewed concern about the safety of students and the procedures for hiring teachers. School districts in both Chelan and Kent are expected to review their hiring practices in light of this case.
The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.