ELLENSBURG - 15 homes are under a level 1 evacuation alert in the most southwestern portion of Kittitas County as of Wednesday evening.
It's believed that the Roza Creek Fire doubled in size on Wednesday after a thunderstorm cell passed over the fire area.
The fire was initially reported on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. The most active area of the fire is its eastern edge, according fire officials.
More resources are en route to the fire, which include a state Type 3 incident management team.
So far, no structures have burned.