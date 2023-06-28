fire

Roza Creek Fire

ELLENSBURG - 15 homes are under a level 1 evacuation alert in the most southwestern portion of Kittitas County as of Wednesday evening.

It's believed that the Roza Creek Fire doubled in size on Wednesday after a thunderstorm cell passed over the fire area.

The fire was initially reported on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m. The most active area of the fire is its eastern edge, according fire officials.

More resources are en route to the fire, which include a state Type 3 incident management team.

So far, no structures have burned. 