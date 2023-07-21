CLE ELUM - Erin Thorlakson, one of only a few animal chiropractors in Eastern Washington, is part of a growing trend of chiropractic care for animals. Dr. Thorlakson owns Animal + Family Chiropractor in Cle Elum.
This field of veterinary care, which has been developing over the past 30 years, continues to gain popularity with pet owners, athletes, and animal workers seeking alternative treatment methods for their beloved animals.
Just like their human counterparts, animals benefit greatly from chiropractic adjustments, a non-invasive and often preventative approach to healthcare. Thorlakson, a certified animal chiropractor, has shown the immense potential of such care in improving the neuro-musculo-skeletal system of animals, demonstrating that the positive results are not merely a placebo effect.
"As the trend of treating animals like family members continues, the demand for animal chiropractic care will also rise," Thorlakson predicts. "Every signal, movement, and thought is powered by our nervous system, which is protected by the cranium and spine. Ensuring the spine functions well will help the nervous system work efficiently, just as it does in humans."
Thorlakson's clientele includes an array of animals - from equines, canines, and felines to goats and bunnies. She provides not only chiropractic adjustments but also gate analysis, proprioception testing, reflex and deep pain tests, and cold laser therapy. She is soon to offer cranial sacral therapy as well.
Critics of animal chiropractic often simply lack knowledge about its existence or benefits, according to Thorlakson. Many, once informed, see the value and potential benefit for their pets. "It’s more often that the public doesn’t know that’s an option for their animals. But once they do, they are thankful for it."
To become an animal chiropractor, one must first either be a human chiropractor or a veterinarian. In Washington, a Bachelor of Science or Arts degree is required before becoming a chiropractor. After obtaining a veterinary or chiropractic degree, professionals must receive further certification from a qualified institute, such as the International Veterinary Chiropractic Association or American Veterinary Chiropractic Association. Thorlakson herself underwent nearly 8 years of training to acquire her certifications.
While it is not mandatory for an animal chiropractor to practice human chiropractic, the foundational training in human chiropractic is essential. Thorlakson, like some of her peers, chooses to provide care to both humans and animals.
Started in 2018, Thorlakson's practice serves Kittitas County, Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth. She aspires to extend her services to Chelan, Moses Lake, and Selah.
The success stories Thorlakson witnesses in her practice are profound. Animals regaining their ability to walk, enjoying life again, gaining youthful years, avoiding surgeries, and even resuming jobs or participating in sports - these are just some of the testimonials to the power of animal chiropractic. "You can sometimes instantly see the relief of tension after an adjustment in the animal's eyes or body language," says Thorlakson. "It’s truly an amazing option we have to give our animals, and they are so thankful for it!"
Dr. Thorlakson is not only a pioneer in animal chiropractic care in Eastern Washington but also a tireless advocate for the field. Through her practice, she continues to educate and spread awareness about this alternative approach to animal health, ensuring a bright future for the industry and the animals it serves.
