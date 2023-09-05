GEORGE - This weekend, country music enthusiasts can look forward to a performance by Eric Church at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The artist will perform on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, with the announcement made earlier in January.
Due to popular demand, Church added the Sept. 10 show date a week after his press team confirmed his Sept. 9 Gorge concert date.
The Gorge Amphitheatre stop is one of the 27 destinations on Church's "The Outsiders Revival Tour" which spans across the U.S. this year. In addition to Church's performance, the audience will also get to see other country artists such as Hailey Whitters and Jelly Roll.
Speaking about his tour, Church mentioned, “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually.” He further added about the unique nature of this year's tour, stating, “We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders."
The Gorge Amphitheatre is known for hosting various concerts, with its scenic views adding to the overall concert experience. With the upcoming show featuring Church and other artists, attendees can anticipate an evening filled with country music.
Tickets for Saturday, Sept. 9 are sold out. Admission for Church's Sept. 10 entertainment is still available for purchase.
The Lumineers will take the stage at Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 8/