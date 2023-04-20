QUINCY - A Quincy music teacher's classroom may not exactly mirror the plot of the hit film 'Mr. Holland's Opus,' but there are parallels.
Ancient Lakes Elementary music teacher Krista Miller is using ukuleles to engage her students and provide them the compass needed to explore their potential passions for music.
Prior to March of this year, Miller's 5th grade classes only had 11 ukuleles, a basic instrument used to help kids learn how make music with ease.
Each grade is assigned a particular instrument to learn to play.
Miller's classes are only 30 minutes and the average 5th grade class size is 25 students, leaving students little time to learn as they share all 11 ukuleles.
In February, Miller decided to 'change the tune' of her 5th grade class experience by going to a music conference in Bellevue. It was there she met a representative of Ted Brown Music, a Seattle-based musical instrument retailer with locations across the state. Inspired by her experience at the music conference, Miller returned to Quincy and checked her budget with the intent of being able to supply a ukulele to the majority of students in her classroom. When she got the 'green light' to buy the ukuleles, Miller reached out to Ted Brown Music for a quote. In return, Ted Brown offered a 20% discount because of Miller's inspiring purpose behind the purchase of the stringed music devices.
"...asked for help stretching the dollar as far as I could, really expecting to MAYBE get 10 of the 14 I needed for a class set. Since my sister had purchased one for me personally, I was focused on what I needed to get the instruments for the kids," Miller told Source ONE News.
So, instead of getting 10 ukuleles, Ted Brown's 20% discount allowed Miller to purchase 15.
"For me, what it boils down to is making sure students get equitable opportunities to learn about and experience the joy of music," Miller added.
Since then, Miller says students have been more engaged with some of them coming in to practice during lunch time and some even bringing in their families to watch them play.