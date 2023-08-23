EPHRATA - The precautionary boil advisory that was issued for the town of Ephrata has officially been cancelled. Residents can now resume their regular use of tap water without any concerns, be it for drinking, cleaning, or bathing.
Ray Towry, the City Administrator, spoke about the incident, “We felt very confident the results would indicate there was no threat to the community based on the situation. The state drinking water authorities seemed to share our view. This is why it was merely an advisory boil and not a comprehensive boil order. We took this step strictly as a precaution.”
The chain of events started early Sunday morning when the City began receiving complaints of low water pressure around 5:10 AM. Investigations by the City staff revealed that while the reservoirs were low, they were not entirely empty. A further concern was the malfunction of the water monitoring system. Due to this glitch, the alarm meant to notify staff of any anomalies remotely during off-business hours did not sound.
In response to the situation, the staff had to manually activate the well pumps, bypassing the automated mechanism. They also flushed lines to expel any stagnant water and air and kept a close watch on the reservoirs during their refilling process.
By Monday morning, concerns arose regarding the possibility of "negative pressure" or a backflow occurrence within the water system. Once it was determined that such an event was plausible, City officials promptly consulted with the state's drinking water experts. Acting on their advice, the City implemented a boil advisory as a measure of caution.
It is essential to note that an “advisory boil” is merely a protective action taken in the face of potential water system emergencies. If there had been a probable health risk to the citizens via the water supply, the state would have imposed a "boil order." Such an order would necessitate more stringent system disinfection methods and a comprehensive communication strategy, including direct notifications at each residence, written signs, or door knockers.
Residents seeking further clarification or having any additional questions are encouraged to reach out to City Hall directly at 509-754-4601.