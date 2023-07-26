EPHRATA - An Ephrata woman has first-degree burns she sustained in a house fire on Wednesday.
Fire officials say the blaze started at around 10:15 a.m. in the the 12000 block of Road A.5, which is shortly south of Ephrata's city limits.
Authorities say the fire started in a nearby pump house that spread to brush surrounding the double-wide manufactured home and a single-wide home that was used for storage; all the buildings were within 20 ft. of each other.
Firefighters say the double-wide and single-wide homes were total losses.
The double-wide only had a single occupant living in the residence, a woman. Fire officials say the woman sustained burns after she supposedly tried to re-enter her home after it had caught fire.
The exact cause of the fire in the pump house remains under investigation.