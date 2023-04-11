MOSES LAKE — An Ephrata teen who was reported missing back in September 2021 has been found safe in Moses Lake.
Alondra Mata-Nunez has been reunited with her family, according to Othello police. Moses Lake police say she showed up at Samaritan Hospital. She had been dropped off and was alone. Police say she would not willingly identify herself but officers and hospital staff were able to make identification.
Mata-Nunez was reported missing Sept. 27, 2021 in Ephrata. She was 14 at the time. Her family told police she could be in the Othello or Mattawa area.
Othello police and the FBI followed leads on the case until June of last year when the case was turned back over to Ephrata police. Police had previously disclosed that an adult male may be harboring Mata-Nunez.