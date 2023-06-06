EPHRATA - An Ephrata paraeducator received a hero's honor when she was given the "Excellence Award" by the school district for her heroism in saving a students life in April.
Lee Er Phua Sharp was awarded during a ceremony at Grant Elementary on Tuesday. Representatives from the school district, came together with the boy who was saved and the boy's family, the Magrones.
On Thursday, April 27, an unresponsive Grant Elementary student on the playground caught Lee Er Phua-Sharp's attention. Mrs. Sharp stepped in to assess the situation and began CPR on the boy, which revived him, according to the school district. The child was treated by paramedics and was transported to a hospital for treatment; he's expected to make a full recovery.
“Lee Er was in the right place, at the right time and had the right skills for the situation,” said Grant Elementary School Principal, Shannon Dahl. “She did an amazing job caring for our student and remaining calm and collected despite the noise and activity of the playground. We’re extremely thankful that she was there to assist and that her actions helped lead to the student’s full recovery. We couldn’t be more proud.”
“Lee Er is a shining example of what it means to be in service to others,” said Tim Payne, Ephrata School District Superintendent. “She stepped-up and quickly took life-saving action. We’re proud of her efforts to save this child and very proud to have her as part of our team.”
Phua-Sharp has been a paraeducator at Grant Elementary since August 2020.