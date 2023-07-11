EPHRATA - The Ephrata School District has announced plans to enter the bid process this fall for the complete remodel of Grant Elementary School.
However, the renovation of Ephrata High School's Performing Arts Center (PAC) and PAC gymnasium will be placed on hold due to budgetary constraints. These projects were initially intended to proceed simultaneously but have been affected by increased costs and limited funds. The projects are part of a $27.89 million dollar bond passed by the Ephrata community in 2019, which was matched with state funds, bringing the total project revenues to $79.5 million dollars.
Tim Payne, Ephrata School District Superintendent, acknowledged the unforeseen challenges faced by the district, stating, "The world has changed in many ways since Ephrata initially approved the 2019 bond. We could not have anticipated the pandemic-related cost increases we've experienced at projects currently underway at Columbia Ridge Elementary and Ephrata Middle School. These increased expenses made a huge dent in the budgets we'd forecasted for all the projects associated with the bond. Unfortunately, we don't have enough money left to complete everything we'd originally planned. We prioritized what we could afford to do with remaining funds. Ultimately, in light of our mission to exist for kids and learning, we decided that completing the full renovation of Grant Elementary was in the best interest of kids and our community."
The Grant Elementary construction project will be put out to bid in late summer 2023, and it is anticipated that the bids will be 55 percent higher than the budgeted amount in 2019. The district previously bid on this project in the summer of 2022 but had to shelve it when the bids came back 40 percent higher than anticipated. To bridge the funding gap between remaining bond dollars and the bid price, the district will utilize its savings account or reserve funds.
As of June 2023, $7.83 million remains in local dollars from the original bond. The district estimates that $25.8 million will be required to complete the remodel of Grant Elementary. To finance the project, Ephrata Schools will use all $7.83 million in local funds and $10.03 million in state match School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP) funding. To address the remaining $8.4 million deficit:
Approximately $4.7 million will be obtained from the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES). The DES will provide a long-term loan to fund the installation of HVAC systems at Grant Elementary, with the loan amount being repaid through energy savings realized from the new equipment.
The district will utilize $186,448 of government E-Rate Funds to purchase telecommunications cabling for the school.
Around $3.5 million will be funded through the Ephrata School District's reserve account or fund balance.
Bill Correll, long-time Ephrata School Board Director, expressed the district's commitment to financial responsibility, saying, "We've always worked hard to be good stewards of the dollars entrusted to us by this community. We've built a strong cash reserve that we could use on a rainy day, and it looks to me like it's raining. We are able to make the Grant project work because of our efforts to save. We have the money to do this, and it's the right thing to do."
Upon completion of the construction at Grant Elementary, the district will have three fully remodeled facilities that are expected to meet the community's needs for the next 30 to 40 years.
While the renovation of the PAC and PAC Gym will be delayed, the district remains committed to making improvements to these facilities in the future. With the 2019 bond funds expended following the completion of Grant Elementary's construction, these projects are likely to be included in the district's next bond.
Jim Adams, Ephrata School Board Chair, emphasized the importance of the arts programs and the district's commitment to them, stating, "Though we're disappointed that we don't have the funds to renovate the PAC at this time, we are committed to doing so in the future. The 2019 bond called for basic changes to these facilities. As part of the next bond, we plan to renovate the PAC from the ground up and provide a state-of-the-art facility for our community."
The district anticipates presenting a bond to Ephrata's voters in either 2026 or 2027 to fund necessary renovations at Ephrata High School. Although in the early planning stages, the proposed bond aims to cater to the school's growing student population with an expanded campus, a new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, and upgrades to gymnasiums that maintain or potentially increase the existing space.
In 2018, Ephrata Schools made a commitment to keep school bond and levy taxes close to $4.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. The district intends to uphold this commitment even with the addition of a new high school bond. Moreover, future bond rates are expected to be lower than originally forecasted in 2018. The complete renovation of Columbia Ridge, Ephrata Middle School, and Grant Elementary eliminated the need for piecemeal work that would have been necessary if the schools had not been entirely remodeled.
"The Ephrata School District is building facilities that will last the next 30 to 40 years," affirmed Payne. "We're committed to doing what's right for our kids, schools, and the community of Ephrata. Though we're disappointed that we can't fund everything as planned, we're confident that we will deliver a fantastic Grant Elementary soon. Though it may take a bit longer, a new PAC is coming. I can't wait to see what it will look like."