EPHRATA - Today, the Ephrata School District school board and administration announced the postponement of the Grant Elementary School's remodel due to rapidly escalating construction costs.
In light of this decision, a public hearing is set for October, where the district will seek community input on their plan to defease the remaining local bond proceeds.
Bond defeasance, a process to ensure that bond principal and interest payments are guaranteed when due, entails setting aside and investing the remaining bond funds in escrow. If this action gains approval, the district will potentially decrease future tax amounts.
This postponement comes on the heels of an announcement in June that temporarily halted renovations to several other sites, including the Ephrata High School’s Performing Arts Center, the PAC gymnasium, and the Beezley Springs building. These projects were part of an approved $27.89 million bond, which was matched with state funds in 2019.
Originally, the district planned to invite bids for the Grant Elementary construction this fall, expecting costs to be 55% higher than the 2019 budgeted amounts. However, over the summer, anticipated bids surged by another eight percent, totaling a 63% cost increase compared to the original budget.
Superintendent Tim Payne of the Ephrata School District conveyed his deep disappointment, saying, “It's regrettable that we can't meet the commitments of the 2019 bond. We did everything within our power to source the necessary funds for this project, but it was insufficient. Our inclination is to devise a new plan and put it up for public vote."
Efforts to strategize for the district's future are already in motion. Planning for a bond in either 2026 or 2027 is set to commence, with a facility study group being formed. This group, comprising staff, experts, and a diverse set of community members, will be responsible for crafting a comprehensive vision for the upcoming bond.
Assistant Superintendent, Ken Murray, a proud Ephrata school alum, expressed faith in the community's ability to navigate this setback. He remarked, “Our community has always faced challenges head-on, treating them as learning opportunities. I'm confident that we'll unify and set a course for Ephrata schools that will make us proud.”
Despite the altered plans, Ephrata Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the combined bond and levy taxes close to $4.80 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Superintendent Payne concluded with optimism, saying, “We choose to remain hopeful in the face of this setback. With the community's collaboration, we will devise a plan that serves the best interests of our children, schools, and the entire Ephrata community.”