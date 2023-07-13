EPHRATA - Heavenly Roofing, a local roofing company, is hosting a special giveaway to express gratitude and support for military veterans. The company aims to give back to those who have selflessly served our country by providing a deserving veteran with a brand new roof, completely free of charge.
To participate, the public is invited to nominate a local veteran by sending a picture of the former serviceman or servicewoman along with a brief paragraph explaining why they should be considered. Nominations can be submitted via direct message on Heavenly Roofing's social media or through email to office@heavenly-roofing.com. Nominators are requested to include their contact information as well.
The nomination period will be open until September 15th, allowing sufficient time for community members to nominate deserving veterans in need of a new roof. After careful consideration, one deserving veteran will be selected to receive the gift of a secure and durable roof.
Heavenly Roofing expressed their intent to "come together as a community to show our gratitude and appreciation for our veterans" in a statement on their social media page.
The company is owned by Yuritzi and Ramon Chavez of Ephrata.