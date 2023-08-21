EPHRATA – Residents in the northeast and southeast sections of Ephrata are under a precautionary advisory to boil their water before consumption.
The advisory follows an incident over the weekend where a malfunctioning sensor in the city water monitoring system led to many experiencing low to no water pressure.
Residents in the Grandview Heights area are not affected by this advisory.
All those affected are strongly urged to not drink the water without boiling first. The city says all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then cooled before use. Until further notice, it's essential to use either boiled tap water or bottled water for purposes like drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, and other food preparations. This boiling process is vital in eliminating any bacteria or other harmful organisms that might be present in the water.
Initial reports on Sunday morning indicated that many in the community were grappling with decreased water pressure. After these reports, city staff was promptly dispatched and observed that the reservoirs, though low, were not completely depleted. More alarmingly, some residents reported complete water loss and the presence of air in their pipes when water resumed. The city, seeking guidance, then liaised with the state’s drinking water officials. Subsequent to this collaboration, the boil advisory was released as a precaution.
A few years back, the Washington State Department of Health mandated the City of Ephrata to introduce chlorination to its drinking water system for disinfection. After the recent incident, tests on the disinfectant levels were conducted, and they adhered to the state standards. Further, to ensure the water's safety, the pipelines in the northeast and southeast sections were flushed as the water supply was restored, ensuring any trapped air or possibly stale water was removed.
In a rigorous measure to determine the water's quality, the city has already dispatched four water samples to a state-certified laboratory and intends to send 16 more by tomorrow. Out of these, ten will be collected from various points within the water distribution network, while the remaining six will be directly from the wells. The comprehensive testing requires a 24-hour period, and the city is optimistic about receiving the results by Wednesday.
Residents will be continually updated, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public health and safety. For more details or concerns, residents can reach out to City Hall at 509-754-4601.