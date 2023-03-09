EPHRATA - A 16-year-old Ephrata boy spent some time in a jail cell after he allegedly hit his mother on Wednesday.
Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch says the call came in at 1:42 p.m.
Koch says the mom had taken away the teen's phone and in response, the teen allegedly came at his mom and tried to strike her, hitting her arms instead after she put them up to defend herself.
The mother called authorities and police arrived at the scene a short time later to investigate.
After a brief investigation, the teen was arrested for fourth-degree assault and was booked into Grant County's juvenile detention center.