Ephrata native and Mexican refugee Gavin Seim is reportedly 'under fire' for the wrong reasons, according to him.
In his latest YouTube video posted on April 27, the former 4th congressional district candidate implied that there has been an uproar of outcry after the misuse of his videos that he's posted on to his YouTube page.
Seim and his family fled the U.S. in 2017 after he refused to show up for his court hearing following his arrest for his alleged obstruction and harassment of an Ephrata Police officer who was arresting someone else at the Ephrata Walmart in August 2017. In the ensuing months and years after his arrival in Mexico, Seim and his family were officially granted refugee status in Mexico. Now, Seim says he's being unfairly chastised by internet sleuths, claiming that repurposed and reposted TikTok videos of his content have been falsely portraying one of his confrontations with what he referred to as an illegitimate toll booth in Mexico.
"...this short video, TikTok era. It brings out the worst in us. TikTok and these short videos are hands down, the worst thing that digital and media production, in my opinion, has ever brought us. They play to our ignorance, to our lynch mob mentality."
Seim was recently featured on popular TikToker Che Guerro's page, prompting a firestorm criticism of the politically-polarizing YouTube personality; many calling on the government to deport him out of Mexico.
This isn't the first time Seim has drawn fierce criticism by people with clout on social media. In 2020, Christopher Landau, the American ambassador to Mexico, wrote a scathing tweet about Seim, calling him a “a spoiled brat and an embarrassment to our country… a perfect example of the ‘Ugly American.’”
Seim has not indicated whether he ever plans to return to the United States.