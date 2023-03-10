SPOKANE — An Ephrata man convicted on child sex abuse charges in Grant County has been indicted in federal court on child pornography charges.
Michael Gene Rice, 48, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Spokane to production and attempted production of child pornography and commission of a felony sex offense by an individual required to register as a sex offender.
Rice was convicted in February of two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of commercial sex abuse of a minor. A sentencing hearing was set for March 15 but that hearing could be delayed due to the federal case.
Grant County detectives began investigating Rice in February 2022 after being contacted by Child Protective Services. A child disclosed that Rice was taking pictures and videos on his cellphone of the child performing sexual acts. Detectives found multiple videos of the girl on Rice’s phone, according to court records.
Detectives reported Rice would pay the child to make the videos.
Federal court records show Rice was convicted of first-degree rape of a child in a 2001 case in Grant County.