MOSES LAKE — An Ephrata man has been charged with vehicular assault in a May 2020 wreck near Moses Lake that left two people injured.
The charge was filed on Monday against Henry Garcia Varela, 48, according to court records.
At about 2:30 a.m. on May 9, 2021, Garcia Varela was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse west on Interstate 90 near Hansen Road when he reportedly attempted to merge into the other lane and rear ended a 2004 Honda Civic.
Garcia Varela’s wife and the driver of the Honda were both injured and taken to the hospital. His wife sustained a fractured ankle, a fracture to her back and internal bleeding.
State troopers reportedly found Garcia Varela walking along Hansen Road. Troopers reported Garcia Varela smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. He allegedly admitted to drinking about two hours prior to the wreck, according to court records.
Troopers say there were spilled beer bottles in Garcia Varela’s vehicle.
Toxicology results from the state patrol crime lab allegedly showed Garcia Varela’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, according to state troopers.