CLE ELUM — An Ephrata man was airlifted to the hospital following a collision involving three semi-trucks on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
The collision occurred Saturday morning about two miles east of Cle Elum. State troopers say 46-year-old Ephrata resident Kody L. Huss was driving a semi-truck east on I-90. Another semi-truck was traveling slow up an incline when Huss reportedly failed to slow down, colliding with the semi, which was then pushed into another semi-truck.
Huss was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.
State troopers cited Huss for following too close.
Eastbound I-90 was partially blocked for nearly three hours.