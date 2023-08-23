QUINCY - A major collision between two vehicles resulted in serious injuries and hospitalizations on Road 5 Northwest near Quincy Wednesday morning.
23-year-old Michael Hagadorn of Ephrata was driving a 2001 Honda CR-V and had stopped on the north shoulder of the road, facing westbound. As per eyewitness accounts and preliminary deputy findings, Hagadorn made an attempt to execute a U-turn from the stopped position, inadvertently moving into the path of an oncoming 2014 Honda Accord, driven by 41-year-old Gerardo Santiago Francisco of Quincy.
The severe impact of the crash resulted in Hagadorn suffering serious injuries. Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene, and he was initially taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center via ambulance. Given the gravity of his injuries, he was later airlifted and transferred to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for advanced medical attention.
On the other hand, Francisco, the driver of the Honda Accord, also sought medical attention after the accident. Although he didn't sustain injuries as severe as Hagadorn's, he was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center using a privately-owned vehicle for a preliminary evaluation and check-up on possible minor injuries.
Upon preliminary investigation, the local authorities have decided to issue Michael Hagadorn a Notice of Infraction, charging him for an unsafe start from a stopped position, commonly known as an illegal U-turn. The accident reconstruction teams are further analyzing the scene to gather additional information.