EPHRATA - An Ephrata daycare is being investigated by police amid an accusation that an employee struck a child recently.
A report about the alleged abuse came in just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The reporting party, who is a client of the Children's Learning Center on Corporate St. in Ephrata, says she was told by her 5-year-old that she was slapped by an employee. The alleged physical altercation resulted in the young girl falling to the ground, injuring her knee.
Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch provided a status update on the ongoing investigation, stating that the probe is yielding indications that the claim made by the young girl may be unsubstantiated.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.