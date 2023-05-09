EPHRATA – The Ephrata Community Dental Clinic is moving locations.
The change is part of the clinic’s five-month renovation project that begins next month.
The Ephrata Community Dental Clinic is part of the Moses Lake Community Health Center network.
This week, the clinic announced that it has purchased the Ahrend Law building at 457 1st Avenue NW in Ephrata and will repurpose it as the new clinic.
Health officials say the move will translate into expanded services to the community. Clinic representatives say the transition was also prompted by an increase in demand caused by growth in the community.
The new building will reportedly allow the addition of more dental units as well as the incorporation of WIC services. WIC services are currently being provided in a separate building on Basin Street.
The relocation project is expected to wrap up on November 3, 2023.
“We are excited to announce that we will increase our dental operatories to seven. We will also relocate our WIC services to this new location. The newly remodeled, spacious location will include new dental treatment equipment, ample patient parking and the same wonderful staff to care for the Ephrata community. The unveiling of our new facility will be an event you won’t want to miss,” added Sheila Berschauer, CEO for Moses Lake Community Health Center.
“Ephrata Community Dental Clinic is an important part of Ephrata, and we are proud to serve the community’s needs. We’re very optimistic about where we’re headed as an organization and our future in the Ephrata community.”
The Ephrata Community Dental Clinic hours of operation will not change, and current operations will continue at our current facility located at 204 12th Avenue, Ephrata. Ephrata Community Dental Clinic expects to open operations in this new location on November 5, 2023.
For more about the Moses Lake Community Health Center and its subsidiaries, visit mlchc.org