ODESSA - The 51st Stump Jumper Desert 100 endurance race is in the books after thousands of riders partook in the highly coveted sporting event in Irby, Washington just outside of Odessa last weekend.
Race results released this week showed Jaden Dahners of Enumclaw winning the 100-mile race. Operating a 250 cc engine dirt bike, Jaden completed the 100-mile race in three hours and 17 minutes and 31 seconds placing him in first ahead of Tyler Gates of Duncan, British Columbia, Canada who had a time of three hours, 23 minutes and nine seconds.
Locally, Nick Allen of East Wenatchee placed eighth with a time of three hours, 44 minutes, and 21 seconds.
In total, there were 921 entries into the race and about half of the riders completed it.
For more information about other results, click here.