MOSES LAKE - A potato truck on I-90 in Moses Lake turned into a giant fireball on Friday.
The Moses Lake Fire Department says the big rig caught fire just before the Hansen Road overpass at around 4 p.m.
The driver of the semi, an adult male, escaped the truck before it became fully engulfed. No injuries resulted from the fire and the blaze did not spread to any neighboring land.
Firefighters believe the fire originated in the semi's engine compartment. The cab of the semi was a total loss and the trailer, which was hauling a conveyor belt for potatoes was partially damaged.
Fire officials say it only took 10 minutes to extinguish the inferno.