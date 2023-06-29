EPHRATA - Grant PUD Engineers Randy Kono and Angel Barahona-Sanchez of Grant Public Utility District (GCPUD) appeared before the commissioners this week to provide an explanation regarding the exclusion of the Jericho Tap 115 kilovolt (kV) line from the proposed route for the Wanapum-to-Mountain View 230 kV transmission line project. The decision has raised concerns among customers who advocated for the inclusion of the alternate route. In response, the engineers shed light on the reasons behind their decision and highlighted the challenges associated with the Jericho Tap route.
Grant PUD is proposing to build a 32-mile, 230kV transmission line from the Wanapum switchyard to the Mountain View substation in Quincy. This project will bring more electrical capacity to the Quincy area. To keep up with growing demands for electricity, Quincy’s power grid needs greater capacity, with more connections to local power sources like the Wanapum Dam. The new transmission line will provide that connection, increasing electrical capacity and helping Grant PUD continue to provide reliable power to homes and businesses as demand grows.
During the meeting, Kono elaborated on the evaluation process and shared the factors that led to the exclusion of the Jericho Tap route. One of the primary reasons cited was the impracticality of building adjacent to the existing line due to the presence of center pivots and other agricultural practices in the vicinity. The engineers emphasized that this posed a significant challenge, making it unfeasible to construct the transmission line along that path.
Another crucial factor taken into account was the considerable outage that would be required for rebuilding the Jericho Tap to accommodate both the 115kV and 230kV circuits. The Jericho Substation, which serves over 500 customers, including a USBR Pumping Site, would have experienced a significant disruption. In addition, the alternate route would have been the longest among the options considered, traveling further east and offering minimal distance along existing road right-of-way. This would have provided less direct access for construction and future maintenance.
Kono further explained that the existing easement for the Jericho Tap only allows for one circuit. Thus, negotiating with landowners on the Jericho Tap easement to add a new circuit would have been necessary. Grant PUD Commissioner Larry Schaapman expressed his viewpoint on the matter, stating, "The Jericho question, for me, has been answered. If we have to ask them for another easement to put in a second line."
Barahona-Sanchez and Kono assured the commissioners that they are actively working on the 30 percent design of the Wanapum to Mountain View 230 kV line project route. The proposed route primarily follows Beverly Burke Road south of George, running parallel to Highway 281 about a half mile to the west for the majority of the way, until finally connecting to the Mountain View Substation.
Addressing concerns of affected property owners, Kono emphasized that the project team is committed to maintaining open lines of communication. They will continue to engage with property owners to address any specific land-use concerns that may arise during the planning and construction phases of the project.
As the Wanapum to Mountain View 230 kV transmission line project progresses, Grant PUD aims to balance the requirements of the transmission infrastructure with the concerns of the local community. The engineers' explanations shed light on the challenges associated with the Jericho Tap route, providing a clearer understanding of the decision-making process involved in selecting the preferred transmission route.