11:19 A.M. UPDATE -- Grant County Sheriff's officials say Jaime Barajas-Angeles of Ephrata has been found safe.
Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says Jaime was found by a Moses Lake police officer near some businesses on Stratford Rd. in Moses Lake at around 10:30 a.m.
It isn't known how Jaime got from Ephrata to Moses Lake or if he had spent the night outside.
Authorities say Jaime appeared to be doing fine when they found him.
-----------------------------------------------
EPHRATA - Washington State Troopers say an Ephrata man is missing and could be in danger.
On Wednesday, Washington State Patrol issued an endangered and missing person alert for 40-year-old Jaime Barajas-Angeles of Ephrata.
Authorities say Jaime suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is not able to care for himself. He left home at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.
He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up short-sleeved shirt (white, royal and navy blue in color), shorts and dark shoes. Jaime is 5'8", weighs 140 pounds and is hispanic.
In March of this year, a missing person alert was issued for Jaime in Richland after he wandered away from his family.
If you think you saw Jaime, call 911.