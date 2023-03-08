MOSES LAKE - Any hopes that Mitsubishi would revive its SpaceJet testing program in Moses Lake have been dashed.
An article published by Flight Global reports that crews were in the process of demolishing the M90 SpaceJet at the Grant County International Airport on Wednesday.
Flight Global reports that the M90 was manufactured in 2015.
Prior to the shut down of the program, Mitsubishi was testing the SpaceJet planes at Moses Lake's Grant County International Airport as part of its effort to secure certification from the FAA. The M90 was moved to Moses Lake for testing in 2016. After several years of steady activity, the testing program came to a halt due to the pandemic in 2020 and Mitsubishi never achieved certification.
According to Flight Global, Mitsubishi formally terminated the SpaceJet program last month, citing technological struggles, decarbonization pressures and difficulty working with international partners.
Flight Global reports that the status of the other test aircraft aren't known.