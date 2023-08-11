MOSES LAKE - Local and state law enforcement, will step up safety patrols on Friday, August 18th, during the Grant County Fair in Moses Lake to reduce DUI-related incidents.
The annual event draws thousands to the area, and officials are urging fairgoers to plan ahead if they intend to consume alcohol. Key safety reminders include:
- Taking the role of designated driver seriously by not drinking.
- Preventing friends and family under the influence from driving.
- Always wearing a seatbelt.
- Creating a substance-free environment for youth.
- Calling 911 if an impaired driver is spotted.
"Getting home safe is always worth it," emphasizes the message from law enforcement.
This safety initiative aligns with the broader goals of Target Zero Region 15, led by the Grant County Health District, striving to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in Grant, Adams, Lincoln, and Ferry counties. More details can be found at www.targetzero.com.
The increased patrols aim to make this year's fair a safe and enjoyable experience for all.