OKANOGAN - Travel in Okanogan County has been treacherous for some residents due to excess runoff creating by melting mountain snow. Meteorologists say the weather in north central Washington has been exceptionally warm for this time of year as of late; temperatures across much of north central Washington surpassing 80 degrees over the last few days.
Significant washouts were reported in the following areas on Tuesday:
- Wolf Creek Road, Winthrop WA is impassable due to a washout at milepost 6.9 and the road is CLOSED between milepost 4.5 and 7.5.
- Cecile Creek Road, Loomis WA near Redman Creek is CLOSED and impassable at milepost 2.8 and milepost 4.9.
- Bonaparte Lake Road, Tonasket WA is CLOSED and impassable due to a washout at milepost 2.1. To gain access to Bonaparte Lake Rd use the Chesaw Road to NF-3200 Road, east end of Beaver Lake. Updates will be provided when available.
Maurice Goodall with Okanogan County Emergency Management says no structures have been damaged by the flows and no one has been hurt. The most significant washout is on Cecile Creek Road.